Fortnite and streaming are something that go together seamlessly, and now Epic is giving players who watch matches on YouTube a way to earn some free in-game rewards. Announced earlier today, the "Drops" feature will allow players who link their YouTube and Epic accounts together to receive free rewards.

World Cup, baby!

Epic has done things like this on Twitch in the past, but this is the first time that YouTube is getting the treatment. With the Fortnite World Cup just a week away, it's the perfect time to start up this partnership.

Right now, the feature is just geared toward the premiere of Epic's Game Jam Hollywood and the Fortnite World Cup, but it's likely that future events will be taking advantage of the Drops feature. Players only need to watch 20 minutes of either event to receive a drop, too, so you don't need to stick around for too long to grab a reward.

How to earn Fortnite loot by watching YouTube videos

Sign into YouTube using a desktop browser Go to Accounts and select Settings. Under the Connected Accounts section, select your Epic Games account. If you do not already have an Epic games account, create one then start at Step 2. To create an Epic Games account, simply head over to the website and click Sign in in the top right corner. Then proceed through the account creation steps listed there. Click or tap CONNECT. Sign into your Epic Games account.

After that, you should be all set to receive some free rewards! Players who watch on July 25 and July 26 will receive a Game Jam Spray, and those who watch on July 27 and July 28 will receive a World Cup Spray and a World Cup Spray plus a Red Line Wrap, respectively.

Game Jam Hollywood premieres on YouTube on July 25, with the Fortnite World Cup running from July 26-28. Make sure to watch for at least 20 minutes on each of those days to grab some free loot!

Take your gaming to the next level

KontrolFreek FPS Performance Freek Vortex Thumbsticks ($17 at Amazon) When it comes to video games, making sure you have the advantage is key. These thumbsticks will ensure that by giving you better grip and better aim through three distinct level grips. Konky PlayStation 4 Charging Dock Stand ($10 at Amazon) Having your controller die on you in the middle of a gaming session is rough, so make sure you never have that happen again, and keep them charging at all times. PowerA DualShock 4 Charging Station ($16 at Amazon) Worrying about battery life can be stressful, but it doesn't have to be. Make sure your controllers are always ready to play by keeping them charged at all times!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.