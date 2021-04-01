League of Legends is a free game that has been around on PC since 2009 and is now a popular eSport title. The developer, Riot Games, has recently brought it to mobile in a lightly adjusted form as League of Legends: Wild Rift. If you're looking to take your 5v5 on the go, here are the steps on how to download League of Legends: Wild Rift.

How to download League of Legends: Wild Rift

Open your Google Play Store app. Tap the search bar at the top of the store. Type in League of Legends: Wild Rift. Find League of Legends: Wild Rift in the list and tap install.

That's all it takes to download League of Legends: Wild Rift. Once your install is complete, you can get going playing the new game! Playing League of Legends: Wild Rift doesn't require a lot of power or a gaming phone. It's also very well set up for experienced League of Legends players and beginners.

What you need to download League of Legends: Wild Rift

To run the game, your Android phone must have Android 4.4 or above, 1.5 GB RAM, CPU 1.5GHz quad-core (32-bit or 64-bit), and GPU PowerVR GT7600.

As long as your phone meets the minimum requirements to play the game, and most new ones along with a good number of older phones will, you shouldn't have an issue downloading the game. You can generally check this information in your settings but the app store should tell you if your device is not compatible.