League of Legends is a free game that has been around on PC since 2009 and is now a popular eSport title. The developer, Riot Games, has recently brought it to mobile in a lightly adjusted form as League of Legends: Wild Rift. If you're looking to take your 5v5 on the go, here are the steps on how to download League of Legends: Wild Rift.
How to download League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Open your Google Play Store app.
- Tap the search bar at the top of the store.
Type in League of Legends: Wild Rift.
Find League of Legends: Wild Rift in the list and tap install.
That's all it takes to download League of Legends: Wild Rift. Once your install is complete, you can get going playing the new game! Playing League of Legends: Wild Rift doesn't require a lot of power or a gaming phone. It's also very well set up for experienced League of Legends players and beginners.
What you need to download League of Legends: Wild Rift
To run the game, your Android phone must have Android 4.4 or above, 1.5 GB RAM, CPU 1.5GHz quad-core (32-bit or 64-bit), and GPU PowerVR GT7600.
As long as your phone meets the minimum requirements to play the game, and most new ones along with a good number of older phones will, you shouldn't have an issue downloading the game. You can generally check this information in your settings but the app store should tell you if your device is not compatible.
5v5 on Mobile
League of Legends: Wild Rift
Bring the champions to you
League of Legends: Wild Rift brings the PC game League of Legends to your phone in a great way! Get matched up or build a team of friends to compete in a 5v5 to destroy the other team's Nexus. More than 60 characters to choose from!
LG has reportedly decided to shutter its loss-making smartphone business
A new report from The Korea Times claims LG has decided to shutter its mobile communications division. The company will apparently make an official announcement about the future of its smartphone business at its board meeting on April 5.
Terraria on Stadia Review: Pixel perfect building in a procedural sandbox
From being canceled to suddenly releasing in the cloud, the Stadia port of Terraria is basically pixel perfect. If you've ever played Terraria on console then you know exactly what you're getting.
Google's "a" devices are quality low-cost alternatives in a crowded market
Google has done a solid job at producing quality, lower-cost devices; in fact, it's where the company's hardware flourishes. So let's see more "a" series type devices instead of wannabe flagships.
Oddworld: Soulstorm, Days Gone, and more free this month on PS Plus
If you have a PlayStation Plus membership, then you know about PlayStation's free games of the month. Here are the free games you can get this month with your membership.