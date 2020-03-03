VPN stands for virtual private network, and is essentially a service that protects your online browsing and app activity from prying eyes, be they those of individual bad actors or rogue governments. We'll show you how easy it is to download, install, and set up one of the most popular VPN services, ExpressVPN, in the steps below.

How to download and install ExpressVPN

Open the Google Play Store app on your Android phone. Type in ExpressVPN in the search box or click here. Tap on the result with the red logo and V in a white circle, and then tap Install. Tap Open, then tap Start Free Trial. Type in your email on the sign-in screen and tap the red Start Free Trial button. Opt-in or decline sharing of crash reports and connection data by tapping OK or No Thanks. Begin the setup process by tapping OK. A dialog box should pop up asking for permission to connect. Tap OK. Take a look at the "Smart Location" selected for your network, and tap the big button at the top of the screen to connect. You can confirm you are connected onscreen in the app or by the key icon or ExpressVPN logo in the status bar at the top of the screen. To disconnect, simply reopen the ExpressVPN app and tap the big Connected button, or swipe down from the notification shade and tap on Disconnect.

That was so easy that you're probably wondering why you didn't do it sooner! Note that ExpressVPN is not just for your phone; in fact, you can use it to protect your router, smart TV, computers, and more. ExpressVPN will protect your traffic from prying eyes, but it will also allow you to access content that might be blocked in your region. It will hide your IP address and location and can connect to 160 VPN locations in 94 countries. A single subscription will allow you to connect up to five devices simultaneously, and if you want to connect more devices, you can purchase additional subscriptions or link them all through a VPN router.

