If you want a smartphone with the best camera possible, you really can't do any better than the Google Pixel 3. It's kind of mind-blowing just how much magic Google's able to work with a single rear camera and its usual software tricks, and just like last year, the end result is photos that look better than anything else out there.

However, if last year's Pixel 2 had such a good camera, too, how does it compare to its successor?

Here's what some of our AC forum members think.

toiday

Pixel 3 camera has optical stabilizer. Not for stabilizing but to take multiple pictures at slightly different angles to create &ldquo;Super Res Zoom&rdquo;. The results is much better than Pixel 2. That doesn't mean the Pixel 2 is bad. I would prefer the Pixel 2 XL because it doesn't have the knot and much cheaper.

GSDer

There are a few hardware differences and a few software differences, but the base resolution (12.2MP) is the same and they both include OIS. Hardware: - Pixel 3/3XL uses a slightly different sensor (still trying to track down the darn model numbers) - Pixel 3/3XL has a newer Pixel Visual Core (supposedly allowing better AI for processing, which gives it additional software features that are...

Michael Detwiler

If you want to save some $$$, the 2 takes some pretty amazing pictures. My iPhone addicted friends and family swoon over my pics and always want me to use my phone to take a pic and send to them!

Morty2264

Based on photos I've seen taken with the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 3, I'd say there is barely any difference. I'm not a camera buff by any means, so all I see are "really good photos." If you put two pictures of the same scene taken by the two different phones, I wouldn't be able to tell which photo had been taken with which phone. Now, the P3 does have some new camera features; but I'd still say...

What about you? How do you think the Pixel 2 camera stacks up to the Pixel 3?

