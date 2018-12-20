If you want a smartphone with the best camera possible, you really can't do any better than the Google Pixel 3. It's kind of mind-blowing just how much magic Google's able to work with a single rear camera and its usual software tricks, and just like last year, the end result is photos that look better than anything else out there.

However, if last year's Pixel 2 had such a good camera, too, how does it compare to its successor?

Here's what some of our AC forum members think.