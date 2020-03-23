One of the best ways to stay connected with family and friends (or coworkers) is a group video chat. There are a ton of services and apps that enable this feature, but one of the best is probably already on your phone. The Google Duo app allows you to create group video chats, audio chats, or send pre-recorded audio or video messages with up to eight people at a time. It works across Android and iOS and is extremely simple and user-friendly. I'll show you how to create a group video call in a few short steps below.

How to create a group call in Google Duo

Open the Google Duo app on your phone, tablet, or Chromebook, and make sure you're signed in with your Google account. If you've never opened the app before, grant it permissions to access your phone's microphone, camera, and contacts. Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to open the contacts view. Tap on the Create group button. Select the contacts you want to include in the group call, and then tap the big blue Done button at the bottom of the screen. Name your group call and tap Save. Tap the big blue Start call button at the bottom of the screen, and begin your conversation. In lieu of a call, you can also record a message to send to the group by hitting the red cirular Message button at the bottom right of the screen.

Once you've created a group and initiated your first call, your most recent groups will appear at the top of your contacts list in this view, under the Groups label.

It's important to remember that group calling/messaging is only available in the Duo app (Android, iOS, or on Chromebooks and Chromeboxes). It is not available at this time in the web view when you type duo.google.com into your browser.

