How do I disable the Bixby button on the S8 and Note 8?
Samsung has pushed out an update to Bixby for the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 that allows users to completely disable the functionality completely. This means that once the button is pressed (the button itself ain't going away), it doesn't do anything. This is a long time coming for many phone owners not exactly enamored with Samsung's decision to include such a button, but it's the best we're going to get.
And if you're using Samsung's TouchWIZ Home launcher, you can easily disable Bixby from showing up on the home screen, too, further hiding the feature from the phone.
Why do you want to disable Bixby?
One of the biggest frustrations with the Bixby button is its placement; the button is right under the volume keys and nearly directly opposite the power buttons. On larger phones like the Galaxy S8+ and Note 8, this often leads to accidental presses and unintended Bixby launches, especially when double-pressing the power button to launch the camera.
The Bixby button is also not mappable to another action; Samsung wants you to use it for Bixby, or not at all. This isn't ideal, so many people will inevitably choose to just forget it exists and move on.
Want to just disable Bixby Voice? You can!
How to disable the Bixby button entirely
It's easy to disable the Bixby button, as long as you have the latest version of Bixby, which as of writing is version 2.0.03.3.
- Press the Bixby button.
- If prompted to accept update, update Bixby. (If not, see alternate instructions below.)
- Slide Bixby key toggle to off.
That's it! The Bixby button should be completely disabled now, so accidental presses shouldn't do anything. Rejoice! But what if you're not prompted to update Bixby, and that toggle isn't at the top of the screen when you open Bixby? Because the app automatically updates, you may not get the prompt, so here's how to disable the Bixby button from the settings.
- Press the Bixby button.
- In the top right, tap the three dot menu button.
- Tap Settings.
- Scroll down to Bixby key. Tap on it.
- Set to Don't open anything.
If you don't want the Bixby button to do anything, you'll have to disable Bixby Voice (if it's enabled in your location) which will also prevent an errant long press from accidentally activating the voice assistant.
How to disable Bixby Home from the TouchWIZ launcher
Now, the final step to disabling Bixby entirely is to disable Bixby Home access from the TouchWIZ launcher which, by default, puts it on the left-most home screen panel.
- From the home screen, hold down on empty space until the menu appears.
- Swipe to the right to reach the left home panel.
- Disable Bixby Home.
That's it! Now neither the Bixby button nor the Bixby Home screen will work and you can move on with your life, Bixby-free.
Should you want to access Bixby again, though, you'll need to follow these steps in reserve, first enabling Bixby Home from the launcher and then the Bixby button from inside the menu.
Questions? Comments?
Got any questions about this process, or just want to share your sheer joy at being able to disable Bixby? Let us know in the comments below!
For the record, a long press will still activate the voice features, even if the single press is disabled.
Not on my Note 8
It does on a S8+
Yeah, mine doesn't have the option, either.
Just got the Bixby update this morning on my S8+. In the settings menu, it even specifies that holding the Bixby button will always activate Bixby Voice.
Bixby button setting on S8+ https://imgur.com/gallery/s75ug
Interesting how I still have to agree to all the terms and conditions for Bigsby even though I'm trying to get in there to completely not use it.
I don't know why people complain about Bixby so much. I enjoy using it. I use it now more than Google Assistant. It's not as bad as people make it out to be.
Because even though it may be useful to some people it is absolutely useless to many of us. If they made it to where it was a user programmable button then we wouldn't be complaining, we would be thanking Samsung for the option.
The button placement irritates a lot of those who even like to use Bixby.
While compilation is great, the forking of services on Android phones can also get annoying. I like using the Google Assistant and if I buy a Android phone I better damn well be able to easily make it my primary assistant on the phone.
Very happy to hear this. Is there a way to disable Google assistant also? Would be nice to be able to remove everything Google from my S8+ but I guess I am asking for too much. The only Google apps I use are maps, YouTube and play store, other than that I wish I could remove anything else Google from my phone
I think a iPhone is what you are looking for.
I updated to the latest version but there is no option to turn off the Bixby key. I can turn off Bixby voice but that's it. Using a Samsung Galaxy S8 plus unlocked model.
I'm the same. I updated Bixby but no side button to turn it off. Also in settings. How do we force an update? (Galaxy S8 plus) (AT&T) (Home version 1.9.42.6, Voice version 1.0.06.10). It says the latest version is already installed.
Mine is actually:
Home: 2.0.03.3
Voice: 1.0.02.16
No button to disable the Bixby key.
Good thing Google Assistant works like a charm on the note 8
Addition by subtraction! My S8+ just got better. Now, if Samsung is listening to users, and the ability to disable this finally means to me they are, maybe there'll be a remap feature in a future update... hopefully the near future!
Hallelujah!! About time. Now if they'd send an update that allows us to remap the button to open whatever function we want. We can dream I guess.