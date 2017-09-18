How do I disable the Bixby button on the S8 and Note 8?

Samsung has pushed out an update to Bixby for the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 that allows users to completely disable the functionality completely. This means that once the button is pressed (the button itself ain't going away), it doesn't do anything. This is a long time coming for many phone owners not exactly enamored with Samsung's decision to include such a button, but it's the best we're going to get.

And if you're using Samsung's TouchWIZ Home launcher, you can easily disable Bixby from showing up on the home screen, too, further hiding the feature from the phone.

Why do you want to disable Bixby?

One of the biggest frustrations with the Bixby button is its placement; the button is right under the volume keys and nearly directly opposite the power buttons. On larger phones like the Galaxy S8+ and Note 8, this often leads to accidental presses and unintended Bixby launches, especially when double-pressing the power button to launch the camera.

The Bixby button is also not mappable to another action; Samsung wants you to use it for Bixby, or not at all. This isn't ideal, so many people will inevitably choose to just forget it exists and move on.

Want to just disable Bixby Voice? You can!

How to disable the Bixby button entirely

It's easy to disable the Bixby button, as long as you have the latest version of Bixby, which as of writing is version 2.0.03.3.

Press the Bixby button. If prompted to accept update, update Bixby. (If not, see alternate instructions below.) Slide Bixby key toggle to off.

That's it! The Bixby button should be completely disabled now, so accidental presses shouldn't do anything. Rejoice! But what if you're not prompted to update Bixby, and that toggle isn't at the top of the screen when you open Bixby? Because the app automatically updates, you may not get the prompt, so here's how to disable the Bixby button from the settings.

Press the Bixby button. In the top right, tap the three dot menu button. Tap Settings. Scroll down to Bixby key. Tap on it. Set to Don't open anything.

If you don't want the Bixby button to do anything, you'll have to disable Bixby Voice (if it's enabled in your location) which will also prevent an errant long press from accidentally activating the voice assistant.

How to disable Bixby Home from the TouchWIZ launcher

Now, the final step to disabling Bixby entirely is to disable Bixby Home access from the TouchWIZ launcher which, by default, puts it on the left-most home screen panel.

From the home screen, hold down on empty space until the menu appears. Swipe to the right to reach the left home panel. Disable Bixby Home.

That's it! Now neither the Bixby button nor the Bixby Home screen will work and you can move on with your life, Bixby-free.

Should you want to access Bixby again, though, you'll need to follow these steps in reserve, first enabling Bixby Home from the launcher and then the Bixby button from inside the menu.

Questions? Comments?

Got any questions about this process, or just want to share your sheer joy at being able to disable Bixby? Let us know in the comments below!