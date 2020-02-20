Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2 is out now, and one of the biggest additions to the new season is that of Deadpool, Marvel's iconic hero. Initially spotted in the trailer for Chapter 2 - Season 2, it was revealed that players would be able to obtain a Deadpool skin for completing various challenges in this season's Battle Pass. A handful of the challenges have been released already, and we've got the path to completing them for you.

Not all challenges are in the game yet

Before you start, it's important to note that Deadpool isn't in the game just yet, but will be in the future. Because he's likely to be one of the "secret" skins that get unlocked later in Chapter 2 - Season 2's lifespan, you'll be doing challenges for at least a couple of weeks as you work to unlock him.

You'll also need the Chapter 2 - Season 2 Battle Pass to do any of the Deadpool challenges, so if you don't plan on picking up the Battle Pass, you won't be able to use Deadpool once he comes to the game. If you do have the Battle Pass, though, none of the challenges are too tough, and the first two can be completed in just a couple of minutes.

How to complete the Deadpool challenges in Fortnite

After buying the Battle Pass, click on the vent icon in the Fortnite Battle Pass menu Click on the computer icon to look at the challenges. From there, move to the left and find Deadpool's letter to Epic Games. After getting the letter, join a game and do not thank the bus driver when you exit the bus.

Once you finish with the first two challenges, you're all set and all caught up on the current set of Deadpool challenges. It's unknown just how many will release per week, but we'll make sure to keep updating you as they come out.

If you're looking for more challenges to do, you can always check out the full list of Brutus' Briefing to see what you've missed, still need to complete, or head back to the main menu to prepare for the next challenge. There is a lot to do this week, so you'll be busy exploring Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2 for some time!