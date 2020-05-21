Stadia may not be perfect, but the game streaming service from Google does still have a lot to offer — especially with its Stadia Pro membership. Your $10/month membership gives you access to a couple of key perks, including 4K gameplay at 60FPS and free games every month that you get to keep as long as you continue to pay your monthly fee. If you aren't sure how to go about claiming these free games, here's what you need to know.

How to claim your free Stadia Pro games

Open the Stadia app on your phone. Tap Store on the bottom navigation bar. Scroll down until you find Stadia Pro games. Tap See all. Tap the game you want to claim. Tap Claim.

Just like that, you've claimed a free Stadia Pro game. Congrats!

As mentioned above, you get to keep these games for as long as you have a Stadia Pro membership. With new games added every month, your $10 fee easily pays for itself.

Before we go, a word of advice. You only have a limited amount of time to claim Stadia Pro games, so even if you don't think you're interested in a title right then and there, it doesn't hurt to claim it anyway so that you have it in your library. It doesn't take up any room or cost you anything extra, and should you find yourself wanting to check out said game at a later date, it's better to be safe than sorry.

