PUBG Mobile remains one of the most popular games for Android since its release in 2017 — in part because the game is free to play but also because the developers at Tencent keep adding new maps and modes, and have steadily built out a competitive scene for serious players.

Lets say you decide to join a competitive clan and want to change your username, or perhaps you signed up with Facebook and rocking your real name (the default user name when you sign up with the social media platform) isn't exactly ideal. PUBG does let you change your user name, but it's a bit more complicated than just heading into your account settings. You'll need to own an ID change card in your inventory, which might be already sitting in your inventory.

Otherwise, you can buy an ID Card at any time from the in-game shop using Unknown Cash (UC), the in-game currency which can be purchased using your Google Play Store credit.

Where to unlock an ID Change card from progress achievements

If you've played PUBG Mobile for more than a month, chances are you've already earned one or more from the Progress Missions. They might already be taking up space in your inventory.

The game awards players two ID Change cards at Level 3 and Level 10, which are all but gifted to you just for starting out playing the game. Level 3 requires you to add a friend (you can add me, OGmousemachine), and Level 10 requires you to complete Levels 1 through 9.

Here's how to find and collect those rewards:

From the home screen, tap the Missions tab. Tap Progress Missions. Complete and collect the missions for Level 3 and Level 10.

Once collected, the ID Change cards will appear in your player inventory. Occasionally, ID Change cards are included as Royale Pass rewards, too, so that's worth keeping an eye out for in the next Royale season.

Where to buy an ID Change card in the shop

Let's say you've already used the free ID Change cards PUBG Mobile gives you, but you want to change your username one more time.

I got some good news and bad news.

The good news is that there's an easy way to acquire an ID Change card, but the bad news is that you'll need to pay for it. Found in the Treasures section of the in-game shop, an ID Change card will set you back 180UC (around $3 of real money).

Here's how to buy a ID Change card from the PUBG Mobile shop:

From the home screen, tap the Shop icon. Tap Treasures. Scroll down to find the ID Change card and tap the buy button.

I suppose if you think of your username as a part of your character's appearance in the game it makes sense that upgrading or altering it would be placed behind the same sort of paywall as the rest of the cosmetic upgrades. I'm not a huge fan of Tencent making players pay three dollars to change their name, but I guess adding a real-world cost to the process is a good way to prevent trolls from abusing the feature.

Best accessories for PUBG Mobile

GameSir F1 Grip ($13 at Amazon) PUBG Mobile doesn't support Bluetooth controllers, so this phone grip is the next best thing. It gives you a more comfortable hold on your phone for extended gaming sessions. Ventev Powercell 6010+ USB-C Battery Pack ($37 at Amazon) I always recommend this battery pack from Ventev because it's so compact and convenient. You get a built-in USB-C cord, built-in AC prong for charging the unit, and 6000mAh battery capacity. Google Play Gift Card (From $25 at Amazon) Whether you're looking to buy into the premium Royal Pass, need some credit to buy an ID Change card, or want to drop some dough on some cosmetics, buying a Google Play Gift Card is a good way to keep your PUBG Mobile spending in check.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.