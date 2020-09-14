We Are Who We Are is a coming-of-age drama that is being released on HBO Max. Similar to other team dramas, it follows life as a teenager and coming to terms with who you are. Two American teenagers are exploring themselves while living on a military base in Chioggia, Italy. While these two explore life in a different country, they also have to learn what it's like to be an outcast. With the chance to chase sexuality, identity, and so much more, this show truly covers all the bases. It's a great option to search for your inner self on this journey with these characters.

Where can I watch We Are Who We Are? On Monday, September 14th, at midnight, this show will be released for public viewing. If you are subscribed to HBO Max, you will be able to stream this service-exclusive show. This is the only service it will be available on, so you will have to chip in some cash to check it out. Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines What else is on HBO Max? HBO Max is home to tons of content, not only from HBO itself. With options from Studio Ghibli, Cartoon Network, and Adult Swim, there is a whole mixture of shows to choose from. With originals like Sex and the City to new hits like Westworld, you won't run out of fun shows to choose from.

