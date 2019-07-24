It's been a long time coming and EA Access is now finally available on PlayStation 4. Subscriptions range from $5/month to $30/year for access to its vault of games, but sometimes you don't want these to automatically renew if you don't feel like you're getting your money's worth. EA Access auto-renewal is turned on by default, but there's an easy way to cancel it on PlayStation 4 without worrying about your credit card getting an unexpected charge on it.

How to turn off EA Access auto-renewal

From your dashboard, go to Settings. Scroll down to Account Management. Select Account Information. Select PlayStation Subscriptions. Select EA Access. Choose Turn Off Auto-Renew.

You now won't be charged for the next pay cycle, although you'll continue having access to, well, EA Access until the next pay cycle. If you want to turn auto-renew back on, all you have to do is just go back into the same settings.

How to change auto-funding in wallet

If you're looking to continue your membership but want to change how you get charged, you can also change the automatic funding in your wallet and what default payment method you would like to use.

Go to Settings. Select Account Management. Select Account Information. Select Wallet. Select Purchase Settings. Choose Fund Wallet Automatically.

It really is as simple as that. There's currently no way to turn off auto-renewal through EA's website, so you'll need to do it directly through your PlayStation 4 console.