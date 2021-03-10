You don't need your computer or even your console to buy PS5 games. All you need is your mobile device and the PlayStation App. With its latest update before the PS5 launched, the app was overhauled to include an integrated store, allowing players to purchase and download games directly to their consoles with ease. Just sign into your account, and you'll be ready to go.

If you go to download a game while your console is turned off and not in Rest Mode, just be aware that it will start downloading the next time you turn on your PS5.

How to buy PS5 games on the PlayStation App for Android