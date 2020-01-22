Sometimes when I hop on my PlayStation 4 I just want to play a game by myself in peace. That doesn't always happen if friends see that I'm online and pester me to join a party or game. If you're like me and want to stop this before it even happens, just set your status so that you're appearing offline. You can play your games with your friends none the wiser.

Here's how to do it

From the home screen, select your profile. Select Set Online Status. Select Appear Offline.

You'll know if worked when a red circle with an X inside appears next to your profile icon. If a blue circle is showing up, that means you are appearing online to everyone instead.

