Windows is a platform we don't talk a whole lot about on Android Central, but it's freshly relevant to us again thanks to Windows 11. That's because, thanks to a technology partnership between Intel and Microsoft, PC users will be able to run Android apps in Windows 11. Of course, running Android apps in Windows was possible via third-party software in the past — Bluestacks is the most popular resource here and can be used on Windows 10 — but having the functionality built right into the operating system is a more preferable route. But how does it work, why would you want to use it, and what are the limitations of this new technology? We aim to answer those questions and more right here. How do Android apps work on Windows 11?

Existing ways of getting Android apps and games to run in Windows, like Bluestacks, work on an emulation level similar to console emulators. Emulators like Bluestacks run a virtual version of an Android device on your computer, represented through an application window within Windows. This virtual Android device works identically to how a physical device would — much in the same way that virtual servers in the cloud operate — so applications and games think that device is what you're actually using. Microsoft is building Android functionality into Windows in a way that appears more like a native solution than something like Bluestacks, but this solution is more akin to how Apple's Rosetta platform functions on its computers. When Apple introduced the Apple M1 chip in its latest Macs near the end of 2020, it debuted Rosetta 2 alongside it.

To oversimplify things, Rosetta works as a translator for the Apple M1 chip so that it can understand x86 instructions — that's the architecture that Intel-powered Macs use and the same that your PC uses, no matter if you run an Intel or AMD chip. Similarly, Microsoft's underlying technology in Windows 11, powered in part by Intel Bridge technology, also functions as a translator for ARM instructions — that's the architecture that Android is built upon and what chips from companies like Qualcomm and Mediatek are built on. Android apps have to be translated to run on an Intel or AMD processor, but they run all the same. If you think about watching a video in a foreign language that's being translated live by a person, there's always a slight lag time in the translation. So naturally, the translator has to listen to the language being spoken, process and understand that language, and then present it to you in a language and structure that makes sense. Similarly, the translation required for an Android app to run inside of Windows 11 means an Android app in Windows will never run as efficiently as a Windows app built for Windows. Just as x86 apps technically run more slowly on an Apple M1-based Mac than native code would, the performance of the M1 chip ensures you won't ever notice. Similarly, the performance gulf between a PC processor and a mobile one in an Android phone means apps will almost certainly run better on your Windows 11-based PC, even if they technically run slower than native code would. While Intel Bridge is a technology built into Intel processors, Windows Central's Daniel Rubino spoke with Microsoft and was assured that all Windows 11-based PCs — no matter if your PC runs on an AMD or an Intel chipset — will run Android apps. Whether or not Intel-based PCs will see a performance boost isn't yet known, but there is a distinct possibility. What will Android apps look like on Windows 11?

From the information we have so far, Android apps will look and behave similarly to a normal Windows app. Android apps can be found on the Start Menu and can be pinned to the taskbar. Android apps that are running will have an icon placed in the taskbar in the same way a normal Windows app would run. Android apps will run in a resizable window, exactly how you would expect an app to appear within the Windows operating system. These windows can be moved around, resized, minimized, and even snapped using the new enhanced snap functionality within Windows 11. You can see the TikTok Android app snapped to the right third of the screen in the image above. How can I get Android apps on Windows 11?