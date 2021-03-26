Few PS5 games natively support a keyboard and mouse input, despite offering a distinct advantage in a wide variety of titles. Regardless of whether or not your favorite game does, the PS5 still supports a keyboard and mouse on a system level, meaning you can plug them in and they'll be ready to go. Thankfully, it's easy to add both wired and wireless keyboards to your system.

Turn on your PS5. If your keyboard and mouse are connected via USB, plug those into your PS5 and they should be good to go. If you're connecting them via Bluetooth, put the keyboard and mouse in pairing mode. On your PS5, go to Settings (the gear icon on the top right). Scroll down and select Accessories. Select Bluetooth Accessories. Select the accessories you'd like to pair.

Although Sony confirmed the PS5 supports a keyboard and mouse at a system level through USB and Bluetooth connections, it's important to note that not all Bluetooth keyboards work perfectly on PS5 — as some people on Reddit found out. We'd recommend using a wired connection or a dongle if possible unless you know for certain that a particular Bluetooth keyboard is compatible.

Once that's all set up, you can continue in the accessories settings to customize your keyboard and mouse inputs. The settings are fairly basic like pointer speed and key repeat rate, but they're nice options to have nonetheless.

The best keyboards for PS5

Some of the best keyboards for PS5 are from trusted brands like Logitech and Razer, so you know you can't go wrong with them. But you don't necessarily need to shell out a ton of money on a brand name. You can get a good keyboard for $20 to $50 that works well on PS5. People swear up and down about specific types of keyboards, so get whatever suits you best.

As I mentioned earlier, the best PS5 games with mouse and keyboard support are few and far between. Titles like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are a couple of the newest to hit the console with such support, but older games like Overwatch and Final Fantasy 14 support them as well.