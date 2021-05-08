What I love about Android more than anything else is that you can use wallpapers, Android launchers, icon packs, and widgets to turn your phone into a truly unique and custom experience. Widgets are basically miniature applications that run on your home screen, displaying information so that you don't have to dip into the weather app just to see the temperature or see the next calendar appointment. Widgets can also be used to control your music, toggle quick settings, or even interact with your smart home without leaving your home screen. Here's how to add new widgets or remove the widgets that came pre-installed on your Android phone.

How to add a new widget to your home screen

Widgets are handled slightly differently between launchers — the app that actually runs your home screen — but most launchers follow the same basic process for adding widgets. The layout might be slightly different depending on your phone's manufacturer, whether you're using a third-party launcher, and what Android version your phone has.

These screenshots were taken with a Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and the Samsung One UI Home launcher (left), Nova Launcher (center), and Smart Launcher 5 (right).

Long-press an empty space on your home screen. Tap Widgets or Add widget. Nova users, swipe up on Widgets to open the menu. Scroll through widget pages to find the widget you want to add. Tap the widget to add it to your home screen. Some launchers will have you drag and drop the widget instead. If you're using a third-party launcher and it's your first time placing a widget, tap Always allow and Create.

Depending on the grid size your launcher uses and the launcher itself, most widgets will be added at their native size, usually 1x1, 2x2, or 4x1. If there's not enough room where you wanted to put the widget, it might be automatically placed on the next page over.

If you want the widget to be bigger or smaller to fit, you'll need to resize it, but don't worry. That's even easier than placing the widget. Long-press the widget until a bounding box appears around it, and then drag the edges to your desired size. That's it.

How to remove a widget from your home screen

If you get sick of a widget and want to remove it, it's quick and painless. These screenshots were taken with a Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and the Samsung One UI Home launcher (left), Nova Launcher (center), and Smart Launcher 5 (right).

Long-press the widget you want to delete. Tap Remove or the X. If you don't see that option, drag and drop the widget to the top of the screen, where a trash can should appear.

