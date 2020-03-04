Did you know the PlayStation 4 has a quick menu? Because it does. It's not something Sony advertises a lot, so it's easy for most people to be completely unaware of it. If you're familiar with the Xbox One's quick menu when you press the Xbox home button on your controller, then you'll get an idea of how Sony's works. With the press of a button you can access some of the most important and most used features like the power options, your friends list, party options, and much more.
How to access and customize the PS4 quick menu
- Press and hold the PS button on your controller.
- After the quick menu opens up, scroll down and select Customize.
To select which items you want displayed on your quick menu, toggle to the right of Menu Items.
- Uncheck or check which items you want displayed.
- To move the positions of menu items, select Sort.
- Toggle to the right and press X to select an item.
- Move it up or down depending on which position you want it in.
- Press X to set its location.
- If at any point you want to revert all changes you may, select Reset to Default.
The quick menu allows you to access your friends list, sound/devices, power options, online status, notifications, music, accessibility settings, your communities, broadcast and party options, and Share Play.
