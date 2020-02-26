More and more evidence is slowly starting to build for Horizon Zero Dawn coming to PC. A listing on Amazon France that has now been removed showed a PC version of the game, directly published by Sony. While the listing has been pulled, you can see what it looked like in the Twitter post from Nibellion below.

Amazon France is listing Horizon: Zero Dawn for PC, published by Sonyhttps://t.co/uu5hTZjQPk



(The game's anniversary is on February 28) pic.twitter.com/AlthmPmUCn — Nibel (@Nibellion) February 26, 2020

A short while ago, a report from Jason Schreier at Kotaku indicated that Sony was looking to bring Horizon Zero Dawn to PC. Schreier's report indicated it would be available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store, though obviously plans can change. Given that February 28 is the third anniversary of the game, it's possible an announcement will be coming soon.

It's also worth noting that Death Stranding is coming to PC sometime later this year, another game developed with Sony's proprietary Decima engine. Kojima Productions is however an independent studio, while Guerrilla Games, the developer of Horizon Zero Dawn, are part of Sony Worldwide Studios. If it does happen, it won't be the only game Sony brings to PC in 2020, as the company is also directly publishing the PC version of Predator: Hunting Grounds, a console exclusive title being developed by Illfonic.