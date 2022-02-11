What you need to know
- Horizon Zero Dawn first launched in 2017 on PS4.
- In 2020, a PC port was released as Sony began branching more into putting games on PC.
- Horizon Zero Dawn has reached 20 million copies sold across PS4 and PC.
- The sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, is slated to launch on Feb. 18, 2022.
Guerrilla Games' Horizon Zero Dawn has sold over 20 million copies across PS4 and PC, PlayStation Studios head Hermen Huslt confirmed via Twitter on Friday.
Horizon Zero Dawn first launched for PS4 in 2017, with a PC port arriving in 2020 as Sony has started to put more and more games on PC, including Days Gone and God of War. Previously, Horizon Zero Dawn hit 10 million copies sold on PS4 back in 2019, with no new milestones given in 2020 or 2021.
This news comes as the sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, is almost here, as it is slated to launch for PS5 and PS4 on Feb. 18, 2022. Sony also released a new cinematic trailer for Horizon Forbidden West, which you can check out below:
Protagonist Aloy faces new threats in Horizon Forbidden West, including a list of new Machines to fight and override. Our review of Horizon Forbidden West will be live on Feb. 14, 2022.
