Guerrilla Games' Horizon Zero Dawn has sold over 20 million copies across PS4 and PC, PlayStation Studios head Hermen Huslt confirmed via Twitter on Friday.

Horizon Zero Dawn first launched for PS4 in 2017, with a PC port arriving in 2020 as Sony has started to put more and more games on PC, including Days Gone and God of War. Previously, Horizon Zero Dawn hit 10 million copies sold on PS4 back in 2019, with no new milestones given in 2020 or 2021.

This news comes as the sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, is almost here, as it is slated to launch for PS5 and PS4 on Feb. 18, 2022. Sony also released a new cinematic trailer for Horizon Forbidden West, which you can check out below: