One of the biggest, most beautiful games revealed during Sony's PS5 showcase The Future of Gaming was Horizon Forbidden West. This ambitious sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn is being developed by Guerrilla Games, who are using the Decima engine and the newfound power of the PS5 to great lengths. It will no doubt become one of the best PS5 games when it releases. The world of Horizon Forbidden West is one of mystery and one of the highlights is the different kinds of machines that roam, fly, or swim through the world. As Aloy travels into what was the Western USA, she's going to discover plentiful machines, both new types and returning forms. Here's the full list of machines in Horizon Forbidden West that we know so far.

Machine classes In the original Horizon Zero Dawn game, machines were separated into four different classes. However, players couldn't see what classes they were sorted into. We assume these same categories (and maybe more) will exist in Horizon Forbidden West. They are as follows: Acquisition Class: This describes machines that are designed to harvest resources. In the original game, they are typically shaped like herbivores and have blaze canisters on them.

Recon Class: Recon or Reconnaissance machines are the ones that act like sentinels and look out for threats. For example, Watchers from the first game.

Combat Class: These machines are specifically designed to attack threats and typically have the form of predatory animals. Think Sawtooths or Stalkers from the original game.

Transport Class: Machines that are designed to carry cargo or canisters around the world. For example, Shell-Walkers from the original game. Bristlebacks

The first new type of machine we've been introduced to, Bristlebacks are powerful Acquisition Class machines that look like warthogs, especially with dangerous tusks. We first saw a couple of Bristlebacks in the announcement trailer for Horizon Forbidden West, being overridden by a mysterious hostile tribe that uses machines for war. They bear a strong resemblance to Behemoths, machines with anti-gravity capabilities introduced in Horizon Zero Dawn. Clawstriders

Another new type of machine life, Clawstriders look like robot Velociraptors. They travel in packs and appear to have powerful, chainsaw-like jaws. Their name was revealed via some comics. Their machine class has not been confirmed yet, though we suspect Recon Class or Combat Class. Chargers

One of the machines returning from the prior game, Chargers are a smaller type of Acquisition Class machine. They're usually found in open grassy plains and rocky areas, traveling in herds. Aloy could override them in Horizon Zero Dawn and, alongside the Broadhead or Strider, could ride them. One Charger is seen in the trailer for Horizon Forbidden West, being used as a mount by Aloy. Shellsnappers

Shellsnappers are turtle-like creatures that guard shores and swamps and are the second-ever amphibious machine we've seen. They appear to rest dormant for large amounts of time, allowing vegetation to grow in the mud that collects on their backs. It's hard to say what class they belong to, but we'll update when we learn more. Snapmaws

Returning in force, the crocodile-esque Snapmaws are Acquisition Class machines. Truly in their element along the coasts and waterways of the Pacific, the Snapmaw is the only known amphibious machine beside the Shellsnapper. Some Snapmaws even guard hidden underwater locations. Sunwings

The Sunwings are a new flying type that patrol the skies of the Forbidden West, traveling alone or in small groups. They bear a strong resemblance to pterosaurs. They use the solar panels in their wings to gather and store energy, enabling them to undergo long flights. They are likely Recon Class machines. Tremortusks

Another new machine, the Tremortusk, is a massive, mammoth-like creature that is described as already being dangerous if discovered in the wild. When decked out for warfare by a human tribe, however, it becomes a huge threat. Unidentified swimming machine

Before the May State of Play officially started, we caught glimpses of a new machine swimming in the ocean on the left side of the screen. It was too far away to get a lot of details, but it does seem to have a long neck in an almost Nessie-like shape. We'll update as we learn more. A growing list According to Guerrilla Games game director Mathijs de Jonge, there are "dozens of new machines" in addition to different returning types. Each machine needs to be overridden in order to study it and analyze its weaknesses, so there will be plenty to find. We'll continue updating this list as it grows and new machines are revealed. Guerrilla Games is currently aiming to release Horizon Forbidden West sometime in 2021, exclusively for the PS4 and PS5.