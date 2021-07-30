Bloomberg reported on Friday that Guerrilla Games' Horizon Forbidden West is delayed to sometime in early 2022. The ambitious game follows the story of Horizon Zero Dawn as protagonist Aloy explores what used to be the Western U.S, encountering a whole new list of machines to tame and fight.

This move comes after Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan previously confirmed that Horizon Forbidden West was one of the titles from Sony Worldwide Studios that was on track to release in 2021. Previously, our sources indicated that Sony Interactive Entertainment had taken on additional support work, to try and get the game out by Holiday 2021.

Horizon Forbidden West isn't the first PlayStation game to be delayed out of the year, with Polyphony Digital's Gran Turismo 7 similarly delayed into 2022 earlier this year, joining a long list of other titles delayed as the video game industry continues to feel the affects of the global pandemic. Sony Santa Monica also delayed the next entry in the God of War franchise, which was slated to release this year. It will now launch sometime in 2022 as well, though almost certainly further out than Horizon Forbidden West.