Honor announced a new pair of budget true wireless earbuds called the Honor Earbuds 2 SE in China earlier this year. The same earbuds have now made their global debut as the Honor Earbuds 2 Lite to challenge the best cheap wireless earbuds. Honor claims the new Earbuds 2 Lite deliver a "best-in-class sound experience at an attainable price point."

Similar to the company's previous true wireless earbuds, the design of the new Earbuds 2 Lite appears to be heavily inspired by Apple's AirPods Pro. They feature 10mm dynamic drivers that utilize sensitive polymer composite diaphragms. Honor says it has tuned the earbuds to deliver "authentic and balance audio" with rich deep bass. What sets the Earbuds 2 Lite apart from most of its rivals is the presence of active noise cancellation. They are also equipped with an Awareness Mode to allow users to quickly hear what's going on around them, without having to remove the earbuds. The Awareness Mode can be activated by touching the earbud stem for a few seconds.