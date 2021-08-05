Honor Earbuds 2 Lite White With CaseSource: Honor

What you need to know

  • Honor has announced the global launch of its Earbuds 2 SE TWS earphones.
  • The earbuds were launched in China in June.
  • They promise up to 32 hours of battery life and come with active noise cancellation.

Honor announced a new pair of budget true wireless earbuds called the Honor Earbuds 2 SE in China earlier this year. The same earbuds have now made their global debut as the Honor Earbuds 2 Lite to challenge the best cheap wireless earbuds. Honor claims the new Earbuds 2 Lite deliver a "best-in-class sound experience at an attainable price point."

Similar to the company's previous true wireless earbuds, the design of the new Earbuds 2 Lite appears to be heavily inspired by Apple's AirPods Pro. They feature 10mm dynamic drivers that utilize sensitive polymer composite diaphragms. Honor says it has tuned the earbuds to deliver "authentic and balance audio" with rich deep bass. What sets the Earbuds 2 Lite apart from most of its rivals is the presence of active noise cancellation. They are also equipped with an Awareness Mode to allow users to quickly hear what's going on around them, without having to remove the earbuds. The Awareness Mode can be activated by touching the earbud stem for a few seconds.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Honor Earbuds 2 Lite Black With CaseSource: Honor

Each earbud packs a 55mAh battery, claimed to provide up to 10 hours of continuous listening time on a single charge. Together with the charging case, users can get up to a total of 32 hours of battery life with ANC disabled. The earbuds offer fast charging capabilities as well. Honor claims users can get up to four hours music playback from ten minutes of charging.

The Honor Earbuds 2 Lite will be available to purchase in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Finland starting August 7. It is priced at £70 in the UK and €70 in the rest of Europe.

Honor Earbuds 2 Lite White Buds

Honor Earbuds 2 Lite

Honor Earbuds 2 Lite are a value-focused pair of true wireless earbuds that feature impressive battery life, active noise cancellation, and a comfortable design. They are ideal for gamers too, thanks to a low-latency mode and support for the latest Bluetooth 5.2 standard.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Review: Arcsmith is my favorite VR puzzle game of 2021
A true mental challenge

Review: Arcsmith is my favorite VR puzzle game of 2021

Thomas Was Alone developer Bithell Games has released a difficult, sciency puzzle game for the Oculus Quest 2. For anyone looking for a truly challenging experience mixed in with a fun story, Arcsmith is absolutely worth checking out.