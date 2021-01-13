Hogwarts Legacy is a role-playing game set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. It's being developed by Avalanche and published by WB Games as part of the Portkey Games label. While it was originally set to release in 2021, fans will be waiting a while longer to get their wands out however, as Hogwarts Legacy is delayed to 2022. In a statement on Twitter, the developers explained that more time is needed to deliver the "best possible experience."

"We would like to thank fans from around the world on the tremendous reaction to the announcement of Hogwarts Legacy from our Portkey Games label. Creating the best possible experience for all of the Wizarding World and gaming fans is paramount to us so we are giving the game the time it needs."

Hogwarts Legacy takes place in the late 1800s, where players craft their own journey through the magical world of witches and wizards as an older student, including choosing their own House. Whenever it arrives, Hogwarts Legacy will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and PC.