What you need to know
- Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming role-playing game being developed by Avalanche and published by WB Games.
- It's set in the late 1800s, where players take on the role of an older student at Hogwarts.
- Originally scheduled to release in 2021, Hogwarts Legacy is delayed to 2022.
Hogwarts Legacy is a role-playing game set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. It's being developed by Avalanche and published by WB Games as part of the Portkey Games label. While it was originally set to release in 2021, fans will be waiting a while longer to get their wands out however, as Hogwarts Legacy is delayed to 2022. In a statement on Twitter, the developers explained that more time is needed to deliver the "best possible experience."
"We would like to thank fans from around the world on the tremendous reaction to the announcement of Hogwarts Legacy from our Portkey Games label. Creating the best possible experience for all of the Wizarding World and gaming fans is paramount to us so we are giving the game the time it needs."
Hogwarts Legacy takes place in the late 1800s, where players craft their own journey through the magical world of witches and wizards as an older student, including choosing their own House. Whenever it arrives, Hogwarts Legacy will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and PC.
Load up
PlayStation Store Gift Card
Easy to stock up
PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes, and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations and you can stock up for PS5 games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: The Motorola One 5G Ace doesn't live up to its potential
On paper, the Motorola One 5G Ace is a really compelling package. In day-to-day use? Not so much. Here's our full review.
What's your favorite messaging app in 2021?
Messaging apps are a hot topic here in early 2021, which got us to wondering — what's your favorite messaging app right now?
Latest Galaxy S21 series leak reveals prices for every model
As per a new report out of South Korea, the Samsung Galaxy S21 will start at under $900. The Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra phones are also tipped to be more affordable than their predecessors.
Here are 9 gift ideas for the PlayStation lover in your life
Need a last minute gift without spending a fortune? Check out some of these ideas for the PlayStation lover in your life. They work great as stocking stuffers, too.