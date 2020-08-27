What you need to know
- Hitman 3 will be available for pre-order starting today.
- The game will have standard and deluxe editions.
- A pre-order bonus provides cosmetic items celebrating the World of Assassination trilogy.
Pre-orders open today for Hitman 3, which will release on Jan. 20, 2021 for Epic Games Store, PS4, PS5, Google Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
The listing will be available on different storefronts throughout the day so IO Interactive has asked fans not to Tweet at them asking for updates about their platform of choice. The developer even drafted a sample post as an alternative: "Hey @IOInteractive! I am waiting patiently for @HITMAN 3 pre-orders to go live. Can't wait to drop some cash on it!"
The game will feature a standard edition and a deluxe edition which will include digital soundtracks, a director commentary mission introduction, The World of Hitman digital book, in-game items and suits, and bonus Escalation Contracts that require players kill certain targets in the game. Everyone who preorders will also get the Trinity Pack, which includes a set of nine suits, briefcases, and weapons representing different games from the trilogy.
Players who buy Hitman 3 for Xbox One will receive a free next-gen upgrade via Smart Delivery. If they buy the PS4 version through the PlayStation Store, they'll be able to download the PS5 version for free when it's available.
