Hitman 3 is playable in PlayStation VR (PSVR) and IO Interactive shared a new trailer today, giving another look at how differently this stealth simulator plays out in VR. You can check out the new trailer below.

Hitman 3 allows players to experience Hitman and Hitman 2 with new graphical enhancements if they've already been purchased and this extends over to PSVR. So if you've never played the past two Hitman games and you own a PSVR headset, just purchase them before grabbing Hitman 3 and you can go through the entire trilogy in VR.

The PS5 version of Hitman 3 includes a free PS4 copy for playing in PSVR, since right now all PSVR games are backward compatible PS4 titles. While you can't play the PS5 version in PSVR, it includes 4K and 60 FPS support, so you'll have nicer image quality all around.

Hitman 3 is set to release on January 20, 2021 for PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Stadia and Nintendo Switch (via Cloud streaming). It's also intended to conclude the "World of Assassination" series that began with the 2016 Hitman.