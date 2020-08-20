What you need to know
- IO Interactive revealed the second mission location for Hitman 3 today.
- The Dartmoor, England setting will be a murder mystery with Agent 47 posing as a detective.
- Preorders of the game will begin later this month.
Fans of Knives Out and Sherlock Holmes are sure to love the newest Mission Story revealed for Hitman 3. When one of the denizens of the stately Thornbridge Manor is murdered, everyone in the household is a suspect. Agent 47 poses as a famous detective to find the killer, investigate the family's dark past, and of course assassinate his real target.
In a post on IO Interactive's website, the developers revealed that they've wanted to integrate a traditional murder mystery into the series for some time. Expect a convoluted web of secrets and plots to uncover as the writers apparently have a full whiteboard at their Copenhagen office to track all the information and how it's connected.
"Hitman missions are very complicated affairs with plenty of moving parts and lots of characters you are able to interact with in a huge variety of ways," Hitman 3 lead writer Nick Price said in the post. "In Dartmoor's murder mystery, we are dialing all of that up to 11."
Hitman 3 preorders are expected to go live this month for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC, with the game releasing in January 2021. The game will be an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC for the first year, but Steam players of Hitman 2 will still be able to carry over their current progression and unlocks. Hitman 3 is set to include all levels from the first two games, and will let players experience them in PSVR.
