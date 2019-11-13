Our smartphones are made up out of a lot of different components. When we cover them in reviews and news, we tend to focus on things like display quality, processor speed, cameras, etc. Those are all very important, but one feature that tends to often go unmentioned is Bluetooth.

When you think about just how regularly we use Bluetooth, that's kind of silly. We rely on the wireless standard for listening to music on Bluetooth headphones, playing games with controllers, using a mouse and keyboard for productivity work, and so much more.

The core idea of Bluetooth has remained the same since the introduction of version 1.0 back in 1999, and right now, we're going to take a look back at all of Bluetooth's many iterations, starting with the first one and going up to the 5.1 standard that was released in 2019, to understand where it started and how we got to where we are today.

Bluetooth 1.0 — 1.2

After the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (also known as SIG) was formed in 1998, the Bluetooth 1.0 specification was released a year later in 1999.

The first phone to use Bluetooth was the Ericsson T36, which was unveiled in 2000. However, it wasn't actually available for purchase until 2001 when Ericsson released the revised T39 mobile phone. The Ericsson T39 used Bluetooth 1.0b, which was a mild successor to Bluetooth 1.0a.