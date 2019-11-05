Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.
What you need to know
- Hilton has launched a new offer for its Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card.
- Earn 150k Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 within your first 3 months.
- The offer expires on December 31, 2019.
Hilton has unveiled an exclusive, limited-time offer on its Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card. Between now and December 31, 2019, new cardholders can take advantage of a monster 150,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points when you spend $3,000 in purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership.
You will also earn a $100 statement credit after your first purchase on the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership, bringing the total potential value of this offer close to $1000, according to The Points Guy. The welcome offer for this card has fluctuated, sometimes dropping as low as 50,000 points, so this newest offer is sure to disappear for a while after the end of the year.
The Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card is built around rewarding you for hotel stays and the common purchases you make when traveling in general. You'll earn you 12X Hilton Honors Bonus Points at all hotels and resorts under the Hilton brand and 6X points at U.S. restaurants, U.S. supermarkets, and U.S. gas stations.
If you've been looking for a travel card with a huge welcome bonus and are a fan of the hotels Hilton has to offer, this offer is a solid move but one that you need to move on quickly.
Surpass the Ascend
Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card
Earn a $100 Statement Credit after your first purchase on the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership. Plus, earn 150,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership (Offer expires 12/31/2019). Earn a Weekend Night Reward from Hilton Honors after you spend $15,000 on purchases on your Card in a calendar year. Earn 12X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton Portfolio, 6X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases on your Card at U.S. restaurants, U.S. supermarkets, and U.S. gas stations, and 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card. Spend $40,000 on eligible purchases on your Card in a calendar year and you can earn Hilton Honors Diamond status through the end of the next calendar year. $95 annual fee.
