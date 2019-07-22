Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network
For those who are fans on Hilton Hotels and the Hilton branded credit cards that earn more rewards with them, today is an exciting day.
The Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card has, as of today, been rebranded to the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card, and the name isn't the only change coming to the card. While the Ascend earned new cardholders 125,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after using your Card to make $2,000 in eligible purchases within the first 3 months of Card Membership, the new Surpass Card will go a litter further. New cardholders will now be able to earn an extra 5000 points, bringing the total to 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points. This increase does come with a price increase right along with it, however. In order to get the new offer, cardholders will have to spend $4,000 within the first 3 months of Card Membership.
Surpass the Ascend
Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card
Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points and a free weekend night reward after you spend $4,000 in purchases on the Card within your first 4 months of Card membership. Earn a Weekend Night Reward from Hilton Honors after you spend $15,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year. Earn 12X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton Portfolio. Earn 6X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases on your Card at U.S. restaurants, U.S. supermarkets, and U.S. gas stations. Earn 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card. Spend $40,000 on eligible purchases on your Card in a calendar year and you can earn Hilton Honors Diamond status through the end of the next calendar year. $95 annual fee.
The Hilton Honors American Express Card is also getting a revamp. The card is upping its current sign up bonus of 75,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points to a new 90,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points. The only catch is while the former offer only required cardholders to spend $1,000 in purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership, the new offer requires twice that amount - $2,000 spent in the first 3 months of Card Membership.
Honoring Hilton
Hilton Honors American Express Card
Earn 90,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points with the Hilton Honors American Express Card after you use your new Card to make $2,000 in eligible purchases within the first 3 months of Card Membership. Earn 7X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton Honors portfolio of brands. Earn 5X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases at U.S. restaurants, U.S. supermarkets, and U.S. gas stations. Earn 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card. Enjoy complimentary Hilton Honors Silver status with your Card. Plus, spend $20,000 on eligible purchases on your Card in a calendar year and you can earn an upgrade to Hilton Honors Gold status through the end of the next calendar year. No foreign transaction fees. No annual fee.
