For those who are fans on Hilton Hotels and the Hilton branded credit cards that earn more rewards with them, today is an exciting day.

The Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card has, as of today, been rebranded to the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card, and the name isn't the only change coming to the card. While the Ascend earned new cardholders 125,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after using your Card to make $2,000 in eligible purchases within the first 3 months of Card Membership, the new Surpass Card will go a litter further. New cardholders will now be able to earn an extra 5000 points, bringing the total to 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points. This increase does come with a price increase right along with it, however. In order to get the new offer, cardholders will have to spend $4,000 within the first 3 months of Card Membership.