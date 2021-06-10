InnerSloth revealed a short teaser trailer during Summer Game Fest that showcased some upcoming content in Among Us . It looks like fans can look forward to Hide & Seek officially coming to the game along with new roles, colors, cosmetics, and more. The trailer ended with a very brief look at Map 5.

Back in April, InnerSloth announced that Among Us would hit PS5 and PS4 later this year, though an exact release date has not yet been revealed. Among Us became a hit in 2020 after people started streaming it on Twitch and YouTube. It's one of the best Android games you can download today.

Among Us is an online social deduction game where players must find the Imposter among them while the Imposter goes on a killing spree against the crewmates. Hide & Seek was an unofficial game mode that people played themselves, and InnerSloth saw that popularity and ran with it.

You can pick up Among Us on mobile, Nintendo Switch, and PC currently. While it's $5 on both Switch and PC, you can download it for free on mobile. There are minor differences between the mobile and console/PC versions, but the gameplay largely remains the same. It supports cross-play between platforms so you can play with your friends no matter which system they own.