- New renders showing Huawei's upcoming Mate 30 series phones have surfaced online.
- Huawei's standard Mate 30 will have a narrower notch but a similar circular camera module at the rear.
- The Porsche Design Mate 30 RS will have a leather back and Porsche Design branding.
Huawei's highly anticipated Mate 30 series will finally debut at a global launch event in Munich, Germany later this week. Just days before the event, reliable tipster Evan Blass has shared renders of all the upcoming Mate 30 series phones.
The latest Mate 30 Pro render seems to confirm the next Huawei flagship will arrive with a 'waterfall display' featuring a wide notch at the top and a circular camera module at the back.
On the other hand, the standard Mate 30 will have a narrower notch featuring two camera sensors. While it appears to have minimal bezels all around, the Mate 30 will not have curved edges like the Pro model. However, it will have a very similar circular camera module at the rear.
Huawei Mate 30 Lite will be a global variant of the Nova 5i Pro that was launched in China in July. It will have a punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner of the display and a square camera module with a total of four camera sensors at the back.
Along with the Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro, and the Mate 30 Lite, Huawei will also debut the Porsche Design Mate 30 RS at its global launch event in Munich on September 19. The renders of the phone shared by Blass show it will have a 'waterfall display' like the Mate 30 Pro and a leather back with the Porsche Design branding. Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro, and Porsche Design Mate 30 RS will all be powered by the company's latest Kirin 990 chipset.
