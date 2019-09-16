Huawei's highly anticipated Mate 30 series will finally debut at a global launch event in Munich, Germany later this week. Just days before the event, reliable tipster Evan Blass has shared renders of all the upcoming Mate 30 series phones.

The latest Mate 30 Pro render seems to confirm the next Huawei flagship will arrive with a 'waterfall display' featuring a wide notch at the top and a circular camera module at the back.

On the other hand, the standard Mate 30 will have a narrower notch featuring two camera sensors. While it appears to have minimal bezels all around, the Mate 30 will not have curved edges like the Pro model. However, it will have a very similar circular camera module at the rear.