ASUS on October 22 announced its Android 12 release schedule. The company will begin rolling out the Android 12 update to its phones by the end of the year.

Disappointingly, however, the only ASUS phones to receive the Android 12 update this year will be the ZenFone 8 series. ASUS has promised that the ZenFone 8 series will be updated to the latest version of Android by December.

The ROG Phone 5 and 5s, which are among the best gaming phones available right now, are slated to get Android 12 in the first quarter of 2022. The ROG Phone 3 and ZenFone 7 series phones, on the other hand, will make the jump to Android 12 sometime in the first half of 2022.

ASUS says the update will include all the major functional changes that Google has introduced with Android 12, along with updates to ZenUI's battery- and performance-management features. Some of the other ZenUI-specific changes that will be a part of the Android 12 update for ASUS phones include streamlined control panels, more customizations options, and "increased visibility" for better control.

ASUS is also running an Android 12 beta program for the ZenFone 8. The beta program is aimed at helping identify and fix bugs before the stable update is released in December.

Earlier this week, Vivo also announced its Android 12 rollout plans. The company will kick off its Android 12 beta program next month, with its flagship X70 Pro+ being the first device to get a taste of Android 12.