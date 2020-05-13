India is usually one of the first markets where OnePlus launches its phones, but an extended nationwide lockdown has prevented the manufacturer from selling its phones in the country. That's finally changing, as OnePlus has announced in a community post that the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will go on sale in India starting May 18. That's the date for the first sale on Amazon India, with general availability kicking off from May 29 across Amazon and retail stores.

The launch is a big deal for the company because India is OnePlus' biggest global market, accounting for over 35% of its sales. There was a backlash when OnePlus failed to reveal Indian pricing for its devices during the global launch, which it rectified quickly.

OnePlus also has the distinction of being the number one manufacturer in the high-end segment in India, a title it wants to defend against Samsung and Apple in 2020. As such, the OnePlus 8 series is being sold for considerably lower than other markets, with the base variant of the OnePlus 8 starting off at just ₹41,999 ($550). That's $149 less than what the phone retails for in other regions.

Similarly, the OnePlus 8 Pro is going on sale in India for ₹54,999 ($720), or $180 less than its counterpart in other markets. The OnePlus 8 Pro is particularly interesting because it has 30W wireless charging and IP68 water resistance. Here's the full breakdown of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro pricing in India:

OnePlus 8 6GB/128GB (Glacial Green): ₹41,999 ($550)

OnePlus 8 8GB/128GB (Onyx Black, Glacial Green): ₹44,999 ($590)

OnePlus 8 12GB/256GB (Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow): ₹49,999 ($655)

OnePlus 8 Pro 8GB/128GB (Onyx Black, Glacial Green): ₹54,999 ($720)

OnePlus 8 Pro 12GB/256GB (Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue): ₹59,999 ($785).

OnePlus is also debuting a limited edition Pop Up Bundle for both devices that costs ₹1,000 more than the regular versions. The bundle will include the Bullets Wireless Z and two cases, making it a very attractive offer. The bundle will be limited to the Red Cable Club community members, with sales kicking off on May 28. If you haven't already, you should sign up for the Red Cable Club.

Both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will be on sale at Amazon India as well as retail stores across the country. The company's wireless charger is also debuting alongside the phones for ₹3,999 ($54), and the Bullets Wireless Z for ₹1,999 ($27).