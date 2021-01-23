The big game is almost here. After a wild year of uncertainty, games postponed to Tuesdays, new NFL records, and crazy upsets, the 2020-21 NFL season is finally coming to an end. Super Bowl 2021 (LV (55)) will air on February 7th, 2021. If you're wondering "what time is the Super Bowl" or "when is the Super Bowl kickoff" we have everything you need to know.

For those unaware, the Super Bowl kicks off each year at roughly the same time. It's always right around 6:30pm ET, and we've never seen the game start before 6pm. As usual, fans can expect several hours of pre-game talk, information, and stats ahead of the game. And while the best commercials don't start airing until after kickoff, you'll definitely want to tune in early enough for the National Anthem performance, coin flip, and more.

Whether you're watching for prop bets or simply don't want to miss anything, we recommend tuning in no later than 6pm ET / 3pm PT. That means NFL fans in the UK have to stay up til midnight to watch one of the biggest TV sporting events of the year.

For any other information and information on how to watch Super Bowl 2021 be sure to stay tuned!