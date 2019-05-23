The latest content update for Fortnite — the 9.10 patch — is out today, and with it comes the introduction of a brand new feature that will make special locations on the map have a higher loot rate drop. Hot Spots, as they're called, will essentially be select areas on the map that will have a higher loot rate with an increase in Supply Drops. Landing here or getting to the area will likely mean you'll be finding better gear, so get ready to duke it out in these areas.

You can check out the full list of changes to the Battle Royale portion of Fortnite below, and jump into a game now to check out the changes:

LIMITED TIME MODE ROTATION:

SNIPER SHOOTOUT DUOS

Sniper Rifles only. Downed players are eliminated instantly. May the best aim win!

UNVAULTED SQUADS

Battle Royale gameplay with a limited set of weapons made up entirely of items that are vaulted in the standard modes.

CLOSE ENCOUNTERS SQUADS

Close quarters combat with Shotguns & Jetpacks!

Weapon/Item Changes:

Shadow Bombs

Reduced availability from floor loot from .835% to .677%

Reduced availability from chests from 4.65% to 3.98%

Unvaulted Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle

Available in Vending Machines, Chests, and Floor Loot

Available in Uncommon and Rare variants

Combat Shotgun

Reduced the availability from floor loot from 2.015% to 1.409%

Gameplay Changes:

Introducing Hot Spots!

Every match, select named locations will be marked in gold text on the map.

These Hot Spots represent the presence of Loot Carriers. Shoot down the carriers for additional high-quality weapons.

Loot Carriers

Loot Carriers drop a weapon of Rare or higher quality along with two stacks of ammo.

Hot Spots will have between 12 and 16 Loot Carriers depending on the size of the location.

For a full look at the list of updates that hit Fortnite earlier today, make sure to head over to the Epic Games blog and check them all out, as there are quite a bit across all three game modes.

