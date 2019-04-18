The latest content update for Fortnite - the 8.40 patch - hit servers earlier this week, and brought with it two limited-time game modes, an updated weapon, and continued fixes for various glitches in the game.

The biggest update in the 8.40 patch is the inclusion of a brand new limited-time game mode, Air Royale. As its name suggests, Air Royale will see players hopping in an X-4 Stormwing and fight to become the last plane flying. Players can also unlock brand new wraps in by finishing newly introduced challenges for the game mode. The other mode, Food Fight - Deep Fried, will see players building protection around their teams mascot in an effort to protect it from rising lava.

Also introduced into the game was an updated version of the Infantry Rifle. With the weapon now getting higher rarities, players can now do even more damage with the rifle.

You can check out the full list of changes to the Battle Royale portion of Fortnite below, and jump into a game now to check out the changes:

Infantry Rifle: New rarities for this precise, semi-automatic weapon are available now! Find and wield the Epic/Legendary variants and deliver accurate fire downrange.

LIMITED TIME MODE: AIR ROYALE: Climb aboard a plane and take to the skies in this fast-paced mode where players fight to be the last one flying!

Air Royale is lifting off as a Duos-only mode.

Each plane has 3 lives, players will respawn until they lose their plane's last life.

Touching the ground will instantly eliminate players.

Parking a plane on the ground for more than a few seconds will cause it to explode - stay airborne!

Hijacking another team's plane will add that plane to your existing number of plane lives (and cost the team who lost the plane a life).

The storm has a ceiling that gradually lowers during the match. Be careful not to fly too high late in the match!

Loot chests of five different rarities will fall from the sky, allowing players to upgrade the guns they are carrying as well as boosting their plane's weapons for a short time.

LIMITED TIME MODE: FOOD FIGHT - DEEP FRIED: Two teams on either side of the map. A huge barrier down the middle. Lava steadily rising up from below. Build a fort to protect your restaurant mascot. When the Barrier lowers, destroy the enemy's mascot and then eliminate the remaining enemies to win the match!

An impassable barrier will be spawned along the center of the map for the first several minutes. Lava starts rising from beneath the map a few minutes into the match.

Each team will have an under-construction restaurant near the center of the map. Inside is a giant mascot head representing that team.

If the mascot head is destroyed, that team loses the ability to respawn when eliminated.

Players should use the time that the barrier is up to construct a defensive fortress around their restaurant.

As soon as the barrier lowers, fight to take out their mascot before they destroy yours!

Weapon/Item Changes:

Egg Launcher is back!

Added Epic and Legendary Infantry Rifle variants. Deals 42/44 damage.

Can be found from Floor Loot, Chests, Supply Drops and Vending Machines.

Uses Medium Ammo.

For a full look at the list of updates that hit Fortnite earlier today, make sure to head over to the Epic Games blog and check them all out, as there are quite a bit across all three game modes.