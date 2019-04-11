The latest content update for Fortnite - the 8.30 patch - hit servers earlier this week, and brought with it a brand new respawn system, as well as the addition of some new limited-time game modes.

The biggest update in the 8.30 patch, the Reboot Van, will allow players to bring eliminated teammates back into battle. Much like the system that is featured in Apex Legends, the Reboot Van allows players that get killed in-game to be brought back, which is a huge game changer when it comes to Fortnite and how players approach fights.

Elsewhere in the update, a new event - the Buccaneer's Bounty Event - has been introduced into the game, giving players brand new limited-time modes every day, as well as a variety of in-game rewards like offering new challenges every day.

You can check out the full list of changes to the Battle Royale portion of Fortnite below, and jump into a game now to check out the changes:

Reboot Van: Never give up, never surrender! Bring eliminated teammates back into battle with the Reboot Van. Drop in now and become the hero your team needs.

Buccaneer's Bounty Event: Avast ye mateys… Drop in and arm yourselves during the Buccaneer's Bounty event! Test your skills in a fresh LTM every single day and collect your very own treasure in the form of in-game rewards by completing free Challenges.

LIMITED TIME MODE: FLY EXPLOSIVES This mode combines the explosive fun of the High Explosives LTM with the Jetpack. Take to the skies and blast everyone else back to the lobby! More details on that mode below:

Only explosive weapons can be found in this mode.

Floor Loot spawners will occasionally spawn Jetpacks.

Jetpacks are only available in this mode in Battle Royale.

Reduced storm wait times.

Rocket Ammunition capped at 120.

Weapon/Item Changes Reboot Vans have now been added to the map at all major POIs. When squad members are eliminated they now drop their Reboot Card, which can be collected by other squad members. Reboot Cards remain in the world for 90 seconds after they've been dropped.

For a full look at the list of updates that hit Fortnite earlier today, make sure to head over to the Epic Games blog and check them all out, as there are quite a bit across all three game modes.