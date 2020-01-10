What you need to know
- Huawei has revealed that it has been selling 100,000 units of its foldable Mate X every month since its launch in China in November.
- Since the phone has been on sale for about two months now, Huawei may have sold around 200,000 units of the foldable phone so far.
- The Mate X is currently on sale only in China, where it is priced at 16,999 yuan ($2,456).
At CES 2020 in Las Vegas earlier this week, Samsung revealed that it sold between 400,000 and 500,000 units of the Galaxy Fold in 2019. Now, Huawei has reportedly revealed that it has been selling 100,000 units of the Mate X in China every month.
Unlike the Galaxy Fold, which went on sale in South Korea in September last year, the Mate X was released in China only in mid-November. The Mate X has been on sale in China for two months now, which means Huawei so far sold around 200,000 units of the foldable phone. That's not bad at all, considering the fact that it is sold in just a single market. It also happens to be more expensive than Samsung's Galaxy Fold.
Huawei is expected to unveil an upgraded version of the Mate X at MWC 2020 in Barcelona next month. It will be powered by the newer Kirin 990 5G chipset and could support 65W charging speeds. Unlike the Mate X, the upcoming Mate XS is likely to be launched in Europe as well. The foldable phone is also likely to come with Huawei Mobile Services, the Chinese smartphone maker's alternative to Google Mobile Services.
Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G is finally available outside of China
Ring has fired four employees for unauthorized access to customers' videos
In response to a letter from U.S. Senators, Ring has divulged that it fired employees who accessed videos beyond what was needed to perform their jobs and instituted some new security policies.
Is Android more boring than it used to be?
The stable, mainstream Android experience we have today is quite a bit different from the rampant world of modding and rooting that was so popular a few years back. Do you think this has caused Android to become less exciting?
Samsung's upcoming clamshell foldable phone will be called the Galaxy Bloom
Samsung has apparently decided to call its second foldable phone the Galaxy Bloom.
These heavy-duty cases are the best for the Moto G7
Sometimes you can't just get any case for your smartphone, regardless of what kind of job you do. There are just some folks that need a heavy-duty case, and that rings true for Moto G7 owners. We have found the best heavy-duty and rugged cases that you can get today!