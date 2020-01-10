At CES 2020 in Las Vegas earlier this week, Samsung revealed that it sold between 400,000 and 500,000 units of the Galaxy Fold in 2019. Now, Huawei has reportedly revealed that it has been selling 100,000 units of the Mate X in China every month.

Unlike the Galaxy Fold, which went on sale in South Korea in September last year, the Mate X was released in China only in mid-November. The Mate X has been on sale in China for two months now, which means Huawei so far sold around 200,000 units of the foldable phone. That's not bad at all, considering the fact that it is sold in just a single market. It also happens to be more expensive than Samsung's Galaxy Fold.

Huawei is expected to unveil an upgraded version of the Mate X at MWC 2020 in Barcelona next month. It will be powered by the newer Kirin 990 5G chipset and could support 65W charging speeds. Unlike the Mate X, the upcoming Mate XS is likely to be launched in Europe as well. The foldable phone is also likely to come with Huawei Mobile Services, the Chinese smartphone maker's alternative to Google Mobile Services.

