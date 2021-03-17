What you need to know Sony showcased seven indie games as part of PlayStation Indies today.

The games include a mix of PS4, PS5 and PSVR titles.

A few games are being aimed to be available in the next few months.

PlayStation Indies is Sony's push for indie games on PlayStation platforms, headed up by Shuhei Yoshida. Today, Sony shared details on seven upcoming indie titles. Here's all the PS4 and PS5 games shown off today. Operation: Tango is all about an agent and a hacker

The power of perspective is explored in Operation: Tango, a game about two opposites working together to save the world. It's coming to PlayStation consoles later in spring. Chicory: A Colorful Tale tasks you with painting the world

Chicory: A Colorful Tale comes to PS4 and PS5 in the spring and is all about painting color back into the world. Cook up unique dishes in Nour: Play With Your Food

Nour: Play With Your Food is a cooking soundtrack of sorts that's set to be available sometime this summer. Where the Heart Leads explores relationships over time

Where the Heart Leads is a game meant to explore interactions and relationships, with player choice on numerous decisions results in wildly sprawling Paths to travel. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Puzzling Places brings mind-bending puzzles to PSVR

Puzzling Places takes the concepts of jigsaw puzzles and applies them to 3D space in a PSVR game aiming to ship in Winter 2021. A new look at Heavenly Bodies

This physics-based space game is all about solving careful puzzles with realistic consequences, while using the DualSense haptic feedback in unique ways. It's being aimed to release later this year. Disco Elysium: The Final Cut gets a release date

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is bringing everything from the original game to PS4 and PS5 on March 30, with new voice acting and Political Vision Quests to enhance the experience.