Source: StackCommerce
This winter, wouldn't it be great to keep in shape in the comfort of your own home? With the Complete Home Gym Giveaway, you could win the perfect setup — worth over $5,000. To enter, all you have to do is donate to a worthy cause.
Whether you are a frustrated athlete or just trying to lose a few pounds, this giveaway has something for you.
The prize includes a Peloton Bike+ Basics, an exercise bike with a built-in screen that delivers live fitness sessions from top instructors. You also get a Mirror workout system, which offers video classes in 50 different categories.
If that wasn't enough, the winner will receive a $100 gift card to spend on apparel from Lululemon, Nike, or Athleta — plus a massage gun, weights, an activity monitor, and resistance bands.
To enter, simply donate to the Playing For Change Foundation. This non-profit brings joy to kids around the world through music education.
Donating $10 gets you 100 entries; visit the deal page to donate more and increase your chance of winning. Good luck!
See Deal
Prices subject to change
5 things Google needs to do better in 2021
Google does a lot of things the right way, and a lot of other things the wrong way. Here are a few it needs to fix in 2021.
YouTube needs to spend 2021 getting its shit together
YouTube is the biggest video site in the world and a massive platform for movies, music, marketing, and misinformation. And after years of YouTube trying and failing to do what is needed, 2021 needs to be a big year for YouTube.
Here’s our first look at the Huawei P50 Pro’s design
The first leaked render of Huawei's P50 Pro has appeared online, revealing a centered hole-punch cutout and a curved display.
Ditch the cable and go wireless with these charging pads and stands
Charging with a cable is faster, but a wireless charger is much more convenient. These are the best you can buy, whether you want a pad, a stand, or a multi-device charger.