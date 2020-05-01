What you need to know
- OnePlus has revealed five new software features that will be added to OxygenOS in the coming months.
- These features were submitted as suggestions by OnePlus fans as part of the company's IDEAS program.
- The most-requested feature by the OnePlus community was Always on Display, which is slated to be rolled out as part of an Open Beta build by the end of Q3 2020.
OnePlus introduced a new IDEAS program earlier this year to allow its customers to share their feedback and submit new ideas for future OxygenOS releases. In a new post on its Community forums, OnePlus has shared the results of the beta phase of the IDEAS program, revealing the five community-suggested features that it has adopted.
As confirmed by the company in March, the "top idea" from OnePlus fans was Always on Display. OnePlus says it expects Always on Display development to be finished around June, and the feature will likely be rolled out as part of an Open Beta OxygenOS build sometime before the end of the third quarter.
The other four features that have been included by OnePlus in its roadmap include a fingerprint lock option for hidden pictures in the gallery app, folders within the app drawer, enhancements to Zen Mode, and a notification sound when the battery is fully charged. Unlike Always on Display, however, OnePlus hasn't confirmed a release timeline for these four features. That said, you can expect them to show up in OxygenOS Open Beta updates in the coming months.
In addition to the ideas that have been adopted, OnePlus has also revealed ideas that weren't adopted. These include a desktop mode similar to Samsung's DeX, edge notification light, call recording, an AMOLED dark mode, variable charging speed, and custom fingerprint animations.
OnePlus received more than 5,000 ideas during the past eight weeks, with over 2,000 comments exchanged by the community.
