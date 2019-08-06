Today, Blizzard released a new expansion for Hearthstone players. Saviors of Uldum brings in a new questline, as the Arch-Villain Rafaam and his gang are up to no good. Within the shifting sands and plagues that scatter across the land of Uldum, this expansion is bringing new Plagues, Spells and gameplay mechanics for players to master. There's even the "death-defying" Reborn Minions, which come back to life after being destroyed.

There's other rewards as well. Starting today, if you log in you'll get a random Legendary Quest card. Starting the new Saviors of Uldum Legendary Quest will reward you with three Saviors of Uldum card packs! After you complete this quest, you'll get a new Hero power.

The new card packs added with Saviors of Uldum start at $3 for two packs, going all the way up to 60 packs for $70. Remember that if you're not inclined to pay money for them, you can also purchase card packs in-game using Gold currency. You can get Gold by winning games or completing quests and a wide variety of other challenges.