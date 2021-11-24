Browsing through the best Black Friday headphone deals? Trying to figure out which wired gaming headset will suit your needs? We've got you covered. The EPOS Sennheiser GSP 600 is currently 38% off at Amazon thanks to a Black Friday 2021 sale, which means you can save $57 if you opt to pick it up right now.

The EPOS Sennheiser GSP 600 uses a 3.5mm headset jack, so it's compatible with every gaming device that also has a 3.5mm headset jack. If you want to play on your PS5, this'll work. If you then want to carry it over to your PC or Nintendo Switch in handheld mode, you can do that.

It's a comfortable headset, with quality materials, as well as volume control and a microphone that can easily be muted, so it's perfect for frenetic multiplayer games or taking your time in a slower, pondering single-player adventure. The sealed design also ensures solid noise cancellation, keeping you focused and helping to tune out distractions.

EPOS Sennheiser GSP 600 for 38% off

This is easily the lowest price we've ever seen the EPOS Sennheiser GSP 600 go for, so it's not likely to be any cheaper in the near future. We also don't know how long the headset will remain in stock for, so if this price is appealing, you'll need to act quickly and buy one soon.