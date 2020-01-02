What you need to know
- The now-former head of Lenovo Mobile China has left the company for Xiaomi.
- Chang Cheng was at Lenovo for the last 19 years.
- It's unclear at this point, but the move may have put him in legal jeopardy due to a non-competition agreement.
The head of Lenovo China's mobile division till just two days ago, Chang Cheng has left his home of 19 years to join Xiaomi. The move came as a surprise, given that the former Lenovo exec had just announced his departure on the last day of 2019, seemingly for familial reasons. A day later, on new year's, Cheng was being congratulated by rival Xiaomi's CEO, Lei Jun, for a new position as VP (via the South China Morning Post):
[Chang] has a deep understanding of the industry and rich operating experience in the field of consumer electronics. I believe that under his leadership, our mobile phone product planning will be more forward-looking and closer to users' needs, and provide stronger support for the mobile phone business.
Cheng also shared his enthusiasm with the following post on his Weibo account: "On the first day of 2020 [I am] working hard for [my] dreams." He is to be the vice president "responsible for mobile phone product planning."
However, as GizmoChina reports, the exec's sudden departure may land him in legal trouble.
A statement put out by Lenovo following his departure suggests all of the company's employees are obliged to sign a non-competition agreement, which could make his move to Xiaomi illegal and leave him liable for monetary damages to Lenovo. However, the company's statement also notes it is currently looking to confirm whether a breach of contract has occurred, so it's not entirely clear what, if any, ramifications are in store for Cheng.
Lenovo's two new Chromebook models could be your best laptop value this fall
Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi unite to bring AirDrop-like sharing to Android
Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo have teamed up to create a peer-to-peer sharing service for users of their devices. The feature debuts this February and makes use of Bluetooth and WiFi Direct to replicate an AirDrop-like experience.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets shown off in hands-on images
CES 2020 is less than a week away, and we're already getting our first look at the Note 10 Lite from Samsung. These new hands-on images match up identically with the previously leaked renders of the device.
What do you think about the Galaxy S11 being called the S20?
Rumor has it that Samsung's next flagship, the Galaxy S11, will be marketed as the "Galaxy S20." What do you think about the potential name change?
These are the best of the best in smart home devices compatible with Alexa
The Amazon Echo can be the nerve center of your home with this collection of the best Alexa-compatible smart home devices.