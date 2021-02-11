HBO Max launched last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, adding to the wide variety of streaming services that we have access to while stuck at home. Unfortunately, it was a U.S.-only launch, so regions outside the States were stuck with HBO's older apps that it's trying to phase out. Now, nearly a year after launching in the U.S., WarnerMedia announced that the streaming service will finally make its way outside of the states this June, starting with Latin America.

We are thrilled for the launch of HBO Max in Latin America and the Caribbean, which is the first step in bringing WarnerMedia's Direct-to-Consumer service to consumers outside of the U.S., and around the world.

The benefit of bringing HBO Max to more countries is largely around content. Countries in Latin America currently only have access to HBO Go, which WarnerMedia is trying to phase out. While it may share some content with HBO Max, some of that content doesn't carry over, and there are plenty of HBO Max movies and shows that you won't find on HBO Go. For example, Wonder Woman 1984 was not available on HBO Go when it premiered, although Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available on both apps when it drops next month.

While the experience will largely mirror that of the U.S. app, WarnerMedia highlights that it hopes to make the most out of locally-produced content in Latin America, which could hint at regional-exclusive content.

The countries and territories launching HBO Max in June include:

Anguilla

Antigua

Argentina

Aruba

B.V.I.

Bahamas

Barbados

Belize

Bolivia

Brazil

The Cayman Islands

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Curacao

Dominica

The Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Grenada

Guatemala

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Jamaica

Mexico

Montserrat

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent

Suriname

Trinidad & Tobago

Turks and Caicos

Uruguay

Venezuela

There's no word yet on pricing or support in the region, although WarnerMedia will release more details on its launch as well as promotions and content throughout the coming months. In the U.S., it's available for $15 a month and can be viewed on many of the best streaming devices. There isn't an HBO Max free trial, unfortunately, but there are some deals and ways to get it for free.

WarnerMedia mentions that its European streaming services will be upgraded to HBO Max later this year, but gives no specifics.