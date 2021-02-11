What you need to know
- WarnerMedia has announced that HBO Max will be coming to Latin America this June.
- HBO Go subscribers will receive immediate access to the new app, while the old one gets phased out.
- WarnerMedia will divulge more details about the launch such as pricing and support in the coming months.
HBO Max launched last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, adding to the wide variety of streaming services that we have access to while stuck at home. Unfortunately, it was a U.S.-only launch, so regions outside the States were stuck with HBO's older apps that it's trying to phase out. Now, nearly a year after launching in the U.S., WarnerMedia announced that the streaming service will finally make its way outside of the states this June, starting with Latin America.
We are thrilled for the launch of HBO Max in Latin America and the Caribbean, which is the first step in bringing WarnerMedia's Direct-to-Consumer service to consumers outside of the U.S., and around the world.
The benefit of bringing HBO Max to more countries is largely around content. Countries in Latin America currently only have access to HBO Go, which WarnerMedia is trying to phase out. While it may share some content with HBO Max, some of that content doesn't carry over, and there are plenty of HBO Max movies and shows that you won't find on HBO Go. For example, Wonder Woman 1984 was not available on HBO Go when it premiered, although Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available on both apps when it drops next month.
While the experience will largely mirror that of the U.S. app, WarnerMedia highlights that it hopes to make the most out of locally-produced content in Latin America, which could hint at regional-exclusive content.
The countries and territories launching HBO Max in June include:
- Anguilla
- Antigua
- Argentina
- Aruba
- B.V.I.
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Belize
- Bolivia
- Brazil
- The Cayman Islands
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Curacao
- Dominica
- The Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- Grenada
- Guatemala
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Honduras
- Jamaica
- Mexico
- Montserrat
- Nicaragua
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- St. Kitts and Nevis
- St. Lucia
- St. Vincent
- Suriname
- Trinidad & Tobago
- Turks and Caicos
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
There's no word yet on pricing or support in the region, although WarnerMedia will release more details on its launch as well as promotions and content throughout the coming months. In the U.S., it's available for $15 a month and can be viewed on many of the best streaming devices. There isn't an HBO Max free trial, unfortunately, but there are some deals and ways to get it for free.
WarnerMedia mentions that its European streaming services will be upgraded to HBO Max later this year, but gives no specifics.
Review: Totallee's Galaxy S21 case is clearly a great option
Shopping for a clear case for your Galaxy S21? Totallee's option isn't cheap, but if you want something that's super-sleek and made with care, it's a great option to consider.
Is it worth upgrading to the Galaxy S21 Ultra from the S20 Ultra?
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is an incredible smartphone, but for owners of last year's S20 Ultra, is it still a good purchase? Let's discuss with the AC forums.
Massive Samsung Galaxy A52 leak just revealed full specs and price
According to a new leak, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A52 will come with a 90Hz AMOLED screen, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G chipset, and a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. The phone is tipped to launch next month for around $400.
Which MVNOs are best for hotspot data?
MVNOs are offering more data than ever and many of them are letting you share it with your other Wi-Fi devices. If you need a backup plan for Wi-Fi or just spend a lot of time away from public access points, you can get connected with a prepaid carrier.