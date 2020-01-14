Several reports went out over the weekend that Disney's Hawkeye, a solo adventure for the arrow-slinging Avenger, was canceled and would no longer see the light of day. According to Disney executives, as relayed by The Verge's Julia Alexander, this rumor is entirely false and the production is still being planned after the release of Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and WandaVision. Disney has a slew of Marvel shows planned for its streaming service, which will help bridge the gaps in time between several movies.

Disney recently pushed up WandaVision before the original rumor of Hawkeye's cancellation made the rounds and, if you're a Marvel comics fan, you'll understand why Disney has decided to release these shows in a different order. In the comics, Kate Bishop takes up the mantle of Hawkeye after Clint Barton's death. Later in time, Scarlet Witch, one of the main characters in the upcoming WandaVision show on Disney+, brings Clint back to life and both Barton and Bishop share the role of Hawkeye. Given the artwork that's been released by Disney so far (pictured above), it's pretty safe to say they're going to follow this storyline to some degree.

One of the other reasons for the delay is down to a casting issue. It turns out the actress that was rumored to be chosen for the role of Kate Bishop, Hailee Steinfeld, is a tad busy filming Dickinson on Apple TV+. On top of that, Jeremy Renner, the actor who plays Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the Avengers, has been having some personal issues that are allegedly causing issues with filming in one way or another.

While it's possible that additional casting or other production issues could also be at fault for the delay, it seems the release timeline for MCU fans may end up turning out better because of logical events that happen in the story. Either way, Hawkeye is still on target for release on Disney+, but it's most certainly not until well into 2021 at this point.