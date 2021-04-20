While previous Pixel phones were metal and glass sandwiches in the truest sense, the Google Pixel 5 saw a dramatic change in material design for the brand. Instead of a Gorilla Glass back, we got an aluminum rear panel coated in a protective resin, which could even allow for wireless charging. At first glance, it looked, and felt, like one of the most durable of the best Android phones.
But has that proven to be true? Is the Google Pixel 5 really that durable? That's the question raised by a recent AC community forums post.
We want to hear from you — Have you found the Google Pixel 5 to be a durable phone? Let us know!
Join the conversation in the forums!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
