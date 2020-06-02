Yesterday marked the beginning of a new month, and as per usual, another monthly security patch from Google. The June 2020 update is mostly focused on small bug fixes and vulnerabilities, but if you have a Pixel device, things are more interesting.
Also included with the June 2020 update is the latest Pixel Feature Drop, which offers a few new safety tools and a feature in the Clock app for helping you get a better night's sleep.
Taking a look through the AC forums, a lot of people appear to already have the new software.
What about you? Have you downloaded the June 2020 security patch?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Everything you need to know about the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
The newest OnePlus phones are here. Whether you want to read our full review, get familiar with all the specs, or anything else in between, here's everything you need to know about the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro!
Huawei patents hint at a flagship phone with an under-display camera
Huawei patents have revealed that the company is working on a phone with an under-display camera. The first phones with an under-display camera are expected to debut by the end of this year.
Most people don't know or care what processor is in their phone
Every time there's a debate over which processor a phone has, I have to remind the smartphone enthusiasts that the average phone buyer has no idea what processor is in their phone — and that more of us should follow the same thought process.
Pixel Ripped 1995 brings classic pixel gaming to the Oculus Quest library
The Oculus Quest allows you to play VR games without requiring a PC, phone, or external sensors. Here's every game you can buy or download for free!su