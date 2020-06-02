Yesterday marked the beginning of a new month, and as per usual, another monthly security patch from Google. The June 2020 update is mostly focused on small bug fixes and vulnerabilities, but if you have a Pixel device, things are more interesting.

Also included with the June 2020 update is the latest Pixel Feature Drop, which offers a few new safety tools and a feature in the Clock app for helping you get a better night's sleep.

Taking a look through the AC forums, a lot of people appear to already have the new software.

What about you? Have you downloaded the June 2020 security patch?

Join the conversation in the forums!