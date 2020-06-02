Pixel 4 XLSource: Android Central

Yesterday marked the beginning of a new month, and as per usual, another monthly security patch from Google. The June 2020 update is mostly focused on small bug fixes and vulnerabilities, but if you have a Pixel device, things are more interesting.

Also included with the June 2020 update is the latest Pixel Feature Drop, which offers a few new safety tools and a feature in the Clock app for helping you get a better night's sleep.

Taking a look through the AC forums, a lot of people appear to already have the new software.

TgeekB

Downloaded

Reply
Scott337

Downloading now, thanks for the reminder and lists of but g fixes &amp; new stuff.

Reply
wyelkins

Got it!

Reply
kmf1

Downloaded, and installed. The whole process went rather quickly this time. Nice.

Reply

What about you? Have you downloaded the June 2020 security patch?

Join the conversation in the forums!