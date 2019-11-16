The vast majority of the time, you'll be fighting the standard troopers of the Empire. Though they're far from the toughest enemies in the game, enemies that fall within this category can be very dangerous in groups, and later on in the game you'll often have to take on multiple different classes of trooper at the same time.

Stormtroopers: Ah, Stormtroopers. As the bread-and-butter of the Imperial military, Stormtroopers are some of the most common enemies in the entire game, and are arguably the easiest ones to defeat. Usually deployed in small squadrons, these troopers will accurately (yes, that's right; they can hit things in this game!) fire at you from afar with their blaster rifles. The easiest way to take them down is to deflect their blaster bolts back at them, but closing the distance and cutting them down while they recharge their weapon is also an effective strategy.

Heavy Stormtroopers: Heavy Stormtroopers are an upgrade from their normal variant, and wield minigun-like rotary blasters. These weapons shoot fast, and also have frontal energy shields that block any blaster bolts you deflect. However, they have a weakness: after a volley, the trooper has to let the weapon cool before shooting again. Wait for this to happen, and then quickly run up to them and cut them down before the trooper begins firing again.

Scout Troopers: Scout Troopers make up the bulk of the foes that will engage you in melee combat. They wield stun batons in battle that do moderate damage and are capable of being used to block your lightsaber strikes. However, their defenses quickly go down to a volley of attacks, and they are also susceptible to counter-attacks after you parry their strikes. Like Stormtroopers, Scout Troopers usually engage you in groups, so it's a good idea to use movement and Force abilities to control the crowd. This will allow you to tackle them one at a time, which is much easier than trying to deal with multiple melee combatants simultaneously. Once you get it, the double-bladed lightsaber's inherent crowd control strengths make it an amazing weapon choice against squads of Scout Troopers.

Flame Troopers: Flame Troopers are arguably the trickiest enemy of all of the normal Imperial soldiers, as their flamethrowers make approaching them head-on difficult. The last thing you want to do is get cornered by a trooper blasting you with volleys of fire, so make sure that you use lots of movement to prevent that from happening. In terms of getting around their strong frontal defense, using the Force Slow ability is a fantastic way to do so. This is because you can slow the trooper's movement down and prevent him from keeping a wall of flame in your face, allowing you to move to his side and go in for an easy kill.