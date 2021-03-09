The Great Celebrity Bake Off returns tonight and features a bunch of A-list stars competitively baking for Stand Up to Cancer. The charity version of the popular Great British Bake Off (or Great British Baking Show, depending on where you live) will see all manner of celebs entering the tent including musicians, comedians, TV personalities, and even a sprinkling of Hollywood with actors like Daisy Ridley and James McAvoy taking part this year. Read on to find out how to watch The Great Celebrity Bake Off online for free.

The bakers will each take on three baking challenges — signature, technical, and showstopper — with returning judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood deciding who will emerge as Star Baker.

With a star-studded lineup of celebrity participants, this year's Celeb GBBO looks set to be one of the best yet. Better yet, you can watch all of the episodes online for free.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off: Start date and time

The Great Celebrity Bake Off kicks off on March 9 at 8pm GMT on Channel 4 in the UK. New episodes in the five-part series will be broadcast weekly on Tuesday nights at the same time. That makes it a 3pm ET / 12pm PT start time for U.S. folks tuning in.

How to live stream The Great Celebrity Bake Off in the UK

UK residents can watch the Celebrity Bake Off action live on Channel 4 from 8pm GMT. For streaming, you'll want to tune in live via Channel 4's streaming service All 4. It's free to use (with ads) — you simply need to create an account using your email address and hold a TV licence in order to watch live TV.

All 4 All 4's ad-supported version is free to use and gives you access to a large back catalogue of UK content plus live TV streams of Channel 4, E4, and other Channel 4 properties. Free at All 4

How to watch The Great Celebrity Bake Off outside of the UK

Channel 4 and its streaming platform All 4 are the only places to watch The Great Celebrity Bake Off and they are only, technically, available to viewers in the UK. If you're intent on watching the action from inside the tent from abroad, then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream online as it will be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN will come in handy. Using one allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's in the UK, letting you watch as if you were there.

